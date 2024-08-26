Enemy countries trying to sabotage peace, development in Balochistan: Asif

Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Monday said that enemy countries were trying to sabotage peace and development in Balochistan region

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Monday said that enemy countries were trying to sabotage peace and development in Balochistan region.

Talking to a private television channel program, he said that rival countries were funding the terrorists to slow down the development works in the province but the incumbent government was fully determined to quell all such activities and designs of the enemy.

In reply to a question about today’s killing incidents in Balochistan, he said anti-Pakistan forces were making efforts to weaken Pakistan.

He said Jawans of law enforcement agencies were striving hard to wipe out the terrorism from the country. Pakistan has made a lot of sacrifices in war on terror, he stated.

To a question, he said some people were doing business in the name of missing persons. These people are hiding in foreign countries and operating from there to create unrest in this part of the region.

To another question about slow development in parts of Balochistan, he said during the era of Nawaz Sharif, many development works had been initiated in major areas of the province.