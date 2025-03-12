Enemy Country Supporting Defunct Organization To Disrupt Peace In KP, Balochistan: Asif
Faizan Hashmi Published March 12, 2025 | 11:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Wednesday said that enemy country is supporting defunct organization to disrupt peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa and Balochistan areas.
Pakistan armed forces and security agencies are fighting war on terrorism in KP and Balochistan region, he said while talking to a private television channel.
In reply to a question about permanent solution for quelling terrorism emerging in Pakistan, he said the government has already taken measures to eliminate menace of terrorism from this country.
He, however said that provincial governments would have to adopt a comprehensive strategy to close doors for terrorists and defunct organizations getting Indian support to damage peaceful environment of Pakistan.
To a question, he said the people are suffering from terrorism due to weak policies of the last regime of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI).
He made it clear that Pakistan armed forces are fully capable to flush out terrorism from this part of the region.
Recent Stories
Abdullah bin Zayed meets Danish Parliament Speaker to discuss strengthening coop ..
Abdullah bin Zayed, Danish FM sign MoU for cooperation in sustainable agricultur ..
King of Denmark receives Abdullah bin Zayed in Copenhagen
Emirates Auction organises Most Noble Number auction in support of Fathers’ En ..
Sharjah Cultural Salon explores global status of Muslim women
Multiply Group reviews positive 2024 performance, sets strategic direction for 2 ..
UAE welcomes agreement to merge civil, military institutions in northeastern Syr ..
International Charity Organisation, Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Foundation deliv ..
Yango takes safety of passengers seriously
MGX backs Binance in landmark investment
Model Nadia Hussain’s husband gets bail in Rs 540m embezzlement case
US dollar remains strong against rupee in foreign exchange market
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Enemy country supporting defunct organization to disrupt peace in KP, Balochistan: Asif6 minutes ago
-
Chiniot students shine in STEM competitions, win laptops and accolades6 minutes ago
-
National unity, constructive dialogue needed for progress: Qaiser Sheikh6 minutes ago
-
U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Natalie Baker visits City traffic headquarters6 minutes ago
-
Terrorism in Balochistan a proxy war imposed by external enemies: Raisani16 minutes ago
-
China-Pak cooperation to safeguard developing countries' interest: Chinese ambassador26 minutes ago
-
Afzal stresses for national unity to win war on terrorism56 minutes ago
-
President commends security forces for operation to release Jaffar Express hostages1 hour ago
-
Administration arrests 695 shopkeepers, seals 1974 shops during Ramazan2 hours ago
-
IHC maintains stay order against meeting of FBR promotion board2 hours ago
-
Mayor Karachi inaugurates model park in Metroville Site2 hours ago
-
CM Punjab takes strict notice of 7-year-old Asmara’s death due to alleged wrong injection2 hours ago