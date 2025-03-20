Enemy country supporting terrorist org. to sabotage peace in KP, Balochistan: Dr Shezra

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) Minister of State for Climate Change Dr Shezra Mansab Ali on Thursday said that enemy country was supporting the

terrorist organizations to sabotage peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa and Balochistan region.

Talking to a private television channel program, she said that defunct organizations are using Afghan soil to disturb

peaceful environment of Pakistan. All the political parties and stakeholders with full support of nation will wipe out the menace of terrorism from this country, she said.

In reply to a question about national security meeting, she said, there has been discussion about eliminating terrorism with united efforts of all political parties, stakeholders and people of Pakistan.

To a question regarding role of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) in the recent national security meeting, she said, it was also the responsibility of Opposition party to take part in the national level discussion particularly challenges of terrorism being faced by the people of two provinces in Pakistan.