Open Menu

Enemy Country Supporting Terrorist Org. To Sabotage Peace In KP, Balochistan: Dr Shezra

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 20, 2025 | 07:00 PM

Enemy country supporting terrorist org. to sabotage peace in KP, Balochistan: Dr Shezra

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) Minister of State for Climate Change Dr Shezra Mansab Ali on Thursday said that enemy country was supporting the

terrorist organizations to sabotage peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa and Balochistan region.

Talking to a private television channel program, she said that defunct organizations are using Afghan soil to disturb

peaceful environment of Pakistan. All the political parties and stakeholders with full support of nation will wipe out the menace of terrorism from this country, she said.

In reply to a question about national security meeting, she said, there has been discussion about eliminating terrorism with united efforts of all political parties, stakeholders and people of Pakistan.

To a question regarding role of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) in the recent national security meeting, she said, it was also the responsibility of Opposition party to take part in the national level discussion particularly challenges of terrorism being faced by the people of two provinces in Pakistan.

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Mobility announces facilities for visito ..

Abu Dhabi Mobility announces facilities for visitors to Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosqu ..

53 seconds ago
 Winners of 'Date Palm International Photography' c ..

Winners of 'Date Palm International Photography' competition announced

16 minutes ago
 DP World Foundation commemorates Zayed Humanitaria ..

DP World Foundation commemorates Zayed Humanitarian Day with community initiativ ..

46 minutes ago
 DP World’s deep-water port project in Congo move ..

DP World’s deep-water port project in Congo moves forward

58 minutes ago
 ENOC Group, RTA collaborate to use green hydrogen ..

ENOC Group, RTA collaborate to use green hydrogen in mobility

58 minutes ago
 Israeli forces continue aggression on Jenin, Tulka ..

Israeli forces continue aggression on Jenin, Tulkarm

58 minutes ago
Al Jalila Foundation launches Ramadan campaign to ..

Al Jalila Foundation launches Ramadan campaign to support 'Child Fund'

58 minutes ago
 Sharjah's EPAA participates in global educational ..

Sharjah's EPAA participates in global educational conference on zoos, aquariums ..

58 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Police warn against Ramadan scams on soc ..

Abu Dhabi Police warn against Ramadan scams on social media

58 minutes ago
 UAE marks International Day of Happiness

UAE marks International Day of Happiness

58 minutes ago
 UAE President holds phone call with Emir of Kuwait

UAE President holds phone call with Emir of Kuwait

59 minutes ago
 Ramadan in Sharjah fusion of culture, traditions, ..

Ramadan in Sharjah fusion of culture, traditions, unique events

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan