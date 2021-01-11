Enemy forces perpetrating recent wane of terrorism: Langove

Balochistan government on Monday launched a massive crack down against terrorists after the recent attack on coal miners in Machh area

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :Balochistan government on Monday launched a massive crack down against terrorists after the recent attack on coal miners in Machh area.

Balochistan's Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langove presiding over a high level meeting on law and order, said the current wave of unrest in the province was a conspiracy of the enemy forces.

The meeting reviewed the details of the tragedy, the forthcoming strategy, the overall law and order situation and various proposals to ensure security.

The terrorists wanted to divide us on the basis of sectarianism and racism to succeed in their nefarious designs, the minister said.

"We are in the war zone, the terrorists are carrying out these activities under a well thought plan" Langove added.

Moreover there are many terrorists groups active in Balochistan, full action will be taken to eliminate them, said the minister.

Zia Langove said the terrorist incidents will be prevented and action will be taken against the facilitators of such elements involved in terrorism in the province.

A report was also presented at the meeting on the tragedy of Machh where the meeting reviewed the forthcoming strategy and various suggestions.

The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary Home, Inspector General of Police, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Additional Deputy Commissioner Quetta and other officials