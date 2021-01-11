UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Enemy Forces Perpetrating Recent Wane Of Terrorism: Langove

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 09:57 PM

Enemy forces perpetrating recent wane of terrorism: Langove

Balochistan government on Monday launched a massive crack down against terrorists after the recent attack on coal miners in Machh area

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :Balochistan government on Monday launched a massive crack down against terrorists after the recent attack on coal miners in Machh area.

Balochistan's Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langove presiding over a high level meeting on law and order, said the current wave of unrest in the province was a conspiracy of the enemy forces.

The meeting reviewed the details of the tragedy, the forthcoming strategy, the overall law and order situation and various proposals to ensure security.

The terrorists wanted to divide us on the basis of sectarianism and racism to succeed in their nefarious designs, the minister said.

"We are in the war zone, the terrorists are carrying out these activities under a well thought plan" Langove added.

Moreover there are many terrorists groups active in Balochistan, full action will be taken to eliminate them, said the minister.

Zia Langove said the terrorist incidents will be prevented and action will be taken against the facilitators of such elements involved in terrorism in the province.

A report was also presented at the meeting on the tragedy of Machh where the meeting reviewed the forthcoming strategy and various suggestions.

The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary Home, Inspector General of Police, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Additional Deputy Commissioner Quetta and other officials

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Balochistan Quetta Police Law And Order Government

Recent Stories

Maktoum bin Mohammed visits Directorate of Residen ..

30 seconds ago

UoS, Bayanat sign MoU

36 seconds ago

‘May God bless you,’ Rabbi Elie Abadie thanks ..

16 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Iraq review promot ..

31 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Liberian President discuss stre ..

31 minutes ago

Saqr Ghobash highlights IPU’s role in ensuring s ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.