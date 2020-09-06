UrduPoint.com
Enemy To Be Repulsed With More Ferocity Than 1965 War: Governor Punjab

6th September 2020

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that defence of the country was in safe hands and enemies of the state will be repulsed with more ferocity and venom following the spirit of the 1965 war when our armed forces foiled evil Indian designs.

Speaking during a flag-hoisting ceremony in connection with the Pakistan Defence Day at Akhuwat University here on Sunday, he said if India conspired against Pakistan, it will only end up bringing trouble on its own, adding that 220 million Pakistanis stand by our the armed Forces.

Chairman Akhuwat Foundation Dr Amjad Saqib was present on this occasion.

"September 6 is the day to remember and honour our martyrs who fought for the sovereignty of Pakistan and the nation is proud of our armed forces and the martyrs", he spoke.

Sarwar said the armed forces were always ready to face challenges and defeat enemies of Pakistan, adding that befitting response of Pakistan Air Force to the Indian aggression on February 27, 2019, will also remain a golden part of history.

Governor Punjab said September 6 was the day of renewal of the pledge that the nation will not shy away from sacrificing lives for the security and sovereignty of Pakistan.

He said 55 years ago the whole nation stood by the brave armed forces and made the enemy to take a quick retreat on every front in the September 1965 war. He said this day will always be remembered as a day of valor, bravery and national unity.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said the country's defence was invincible while the government was taking practical steps to overcome internal and external challenges.

He said today the whole nation pays tribute to the soldiers and officers who protect the frontiers besides acknowledging the martyrs for their sacrifices in the wars to safeguard the country.

He said the nation on the occasion of the Defence Day, also resolves never to compromise on support of Kashmiri brethren in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). He said we will fight for Kashmiris' right to self-determination on every world forum.

Governor Punjab said our armed forces had proved time and again that they were fully capable of defeating the enemies and September 1965 was a golden period in the war history of Pakistan.

