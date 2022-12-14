UrduPoint.com

Enemy Wants To Affect Pak-Afghan Brotherly Relations: Samina Zehri

Muhammad Irfan Published December 14, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Enemy wants to affect Pak-Afghan brotherly relations: Samina Zehri

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Central Vice President of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) Senator Samina Mumtaz Zahri on Wednesday said while responding to the incident of firing from Afghan territory on Pakistani civilians at the Pak-Afghan border that enemy was trying to affect brotherly relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan, and destroy peace in both the countries.

She said enemy wanted to destabilize Pakistan in a bid to achieve its nefarious goals. It had been found more than once that India, which did not want peace to be established in Pakistan and Afghanistan, was behind terrorist activities happening in both the countries.

The recent incident in which the Pakistani civilian population on the Pak-Afghan border has been targeted by firing from the other side of the Afghan border, in which many Pakistani citizens have also been injured along with the loss of precious lives.

The recent incident of firing from the other side of border, causing civil causalities in Pakistan, was a part of the enemy's nefarious design to create create distance between Pakistan and Afghanistan by worsening the situation on both sides of the border.

The senator said the hostile elements, under a well-thought-out plan, creating law and order situation for Pakistan to shift its focus from socio-economic development as they were not happy with the development, prosperity, and peace in the country.

She urged the people of Pakistan, especially youth, to be aware of the enemy's designs and stand beside the national security institutions to foil nefarious plans of anti-Pakistan elements.

