Enemy will be given strapping response to attack: Mohsin

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 27th, 2024) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi says the government will deal with iron hands with the elements involved in terrorist attack on Chinese nationals in Besham.

In a statement, the Interior Minister expressed heartfelt grief and sorrow over the incident and expressed condolence with the families of the deceased Chinese citizens.

Mohsin Naqvi said the enemy has targeted the citizens of Pakistan's most trusted friend China.

He expressed hope that the great bilateral relations will not be affected due to such attacks.

The Interior Minister reiterated resolve that the enemy will be given a strapping response to the attack. He assured a comprehensive investigation of the incident.