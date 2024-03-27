Open Menu

Enemy Will Be Given Strapping Response To Attack: Mohsin

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 27, 2024 | 11:15 AM

Enemy will be given strapping response to attack: Mohsin

The Interior Minister expresses heartfelt grief and sorrow over the incident and expresses condolence with the families of the deceased Chinese citizens.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 27th, 2024) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi says the government will deal with iron hands with the elements involved in terrorist attack on Chinese nationals in Besham.

In a statement, the Interior Minister expressed heartfelt grief and sorrow over the incident and expressed condolence with the families of the deceased Chinese citizens.

Mohsin Naqvi said the enemy has targeted the citizens of Pakistan's most trusted friend China.

He expressed hope that the great bilateral relations will not be affected due to such attacks.

The Interior Minister reiterated resolve that the enemy will be given a strapping response to the attack. He assured a comprehensive investigation of the incident.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Terrorist Interior Minister China Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 March 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 March 2024

3 hours ago
 IHC six judges write to SJC against 'interference' ..

IHC six judges write to SJC against 'interference' in judicial matters

11 hours ago
 Pakistan-China friendship unshakeable: Federal Min ..

Pakistan-China friendship unshakeable: Federal Minister for Petroleum and Energy ..

12 hours ago
 Five-goal Australia, Iraq advance in Asia World Cu ..

Five-goal Australia, Iraq advance in Asia World Cup qualifying

12 hours ago
 29th "Almi Mushaira" to be held in Karachi on Apri ..

29th "Almi Mushaira" to be held in Karachi on April 20

12 hours ago
Sepoy Nouman's funeral prayer held at FC Headquart ..

Sepoy Nouman's funeral prayer held at FC Headquarters

12 hours ago
 Planning minister condemns terrorist attack on Chi ..

Planning minister condemns terrorist attack on Chinese nationals

12 hours ago
 Major US bridge collapses as cargo ship plows into ..

Major US bridge collapses as cargo ship plows into pylon

12 hours ago
 Bahawalnagar District delivers Ramazan aid as per ..

Bahawalnagar District delivers Ramazan aid as per CM's directives

12 hours ago
 Trader looted at gunpoint in Hassanabdal

Trader looted at gunpoint in Hassanabdal

12 hours ago
 Health secretary Punjab inspects Bahawalnagar hosp ..

Health secretary Punjab inspects Bahawalnagar hospital

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan