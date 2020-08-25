Energy action plan 2023 launched, says minister

Punjab Minister for Energy Dr. Akhtar Malik on Tuesday announced that an Energy Action Plan 2023 has been launched encompassing initiatives of Punjab National Grid, tapping energy resources at local level and promote alternate means of energy

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Energy Dr. Akhtar Malik on Tuesday announced that an Energy Action Plan 2023 has been launched encompassing initiatives of Punjab National Grid, tapping energy resources at local level and promote alternate means of energy.

In a statement issued here, he said that Energy Action Plan 2023 was a coordinated strategy that would improve efficacy of the energy department and ensure achieving targets on time which were set under this plan.

Malik said that the department has started work on harnessing local resources to generate power.

He added that work has also begun on small solar and hydel power projects.

Establishment of Punjab National Grid was also part of this plan, minister said.

He said that the department has launched an awareness campaign to promote solar power among the domestic consumers.

Government was taking concrete steps to provide electricity to the people at cheaper cost and its results would emerge soon to benefit poor segments of society.