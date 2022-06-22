UrduPoint.com

Energy Conservation: 30 Magistrates, 6 ACs Deployed To Ensure New Business Timings

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 22, 2022 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration stepped up its efforts to implement new business timings in markets, shopping malls, wedding halls and restaurants under the government's energy conservation plan.

As many as 30 magistrates and six Assistant Commissioners (ACs) have been deployed to implement the energy conservation plan within the territorial jurisdiction of Islamabad, Addition Deputy Commissioner Rana Waqas told APP.

He said the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad had already imposed section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) to limit the business hours.

As per the orders, all the shops, shopping malls, bakeries and confectionaries, offices, storerooms, godowns, warehouses, and cattle markets would close at 9 pm and the timings of marriage halls, marquees, and exhibition halls would be 10pm, he added.

To a query, he said the business community was extending full cooperation in enforcement of the shortened business hours.

Rana Waqas said the order would be implemented in true spirit and action would be taken indiscriminately to conserve energy in line with the decisions of the Federal cabinet.

The federal cabinet, on June 7, had decided to take effective measures to reduce load shedding by conserving energy.

Meanwhile, the residents of Islamabad and shopkeepers welcomed the initiative of the government and assured full cooperation for implementation of energy conservation plan.

Azhar Abbasi, a shopkeeper in Sector G-7 said the new order would regularize the timings of markets as the shopkeepers would open their shops early and close them in the evening.

There were certain countries where the fixed timing was observed for the markets and the citizens followed it in true letter and spirit, said a resident of Sector I-8, Muhammad Zafran.

He said the shopkeepers should follow the new timing which was crucial for the energy conservation in the country.

