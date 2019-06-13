Energy Dept proposes 14 new projects for ADP 2019-20, decides to raise KP own PT&DC for speedy transmission of electricity

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :The Khyber Pakthunkhwa Energy Department has proposed 14 new projects for Annual Development Program 2019-20 with main focus on construction of new hydropower projects, new institutes and setting up of the province own Provincial Transmission and Dispatch Company (PT&DC) for transmission of electricity generated from newly construction units to the national grid on fast track basis.

The new projects proposed for budget 2019-20 includes construction of 496MW Spat-Gah hydropower project (HPP) in Kohistan under Public Private Partnership (PPP) and 188MW Naran HPP at Manshera costing Rs70 billion and 157MW Maidan HPP in Swat costing Rs65billion under PPP and Independent Power Producers (IPP), officials in KP Energy Department told APP on Thursday.

Another mega project which would be included in ADP include purchase of land for establishment of a state-of the art Petroleum Institute of Technology at Karak with an estimated cost of Rs20 million besides construction of 96MW Batakundi HPP in Manshera costing Rs40 billion and building of more hydropower projects at suitable places with an estimated cost of Rs30 billion in different districts of Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

Similarly, feasibility studies would be carried out for establishment of wind energy units with a cost of Rs150 million and raising of KP's own Provincial Transmission and Dispatch Company (PT&DC) for quick transmission of electricity generated from completed hydropower projects to the national grid for consumers, agriculture and industrial consumption.

Swat river cascade study would be conducted with an estimated cost of Rs50.002 million whereas feasibility study for power evacuation from Chitral to Chakdara Lower Dir grid station would cost Rs300.002 million.

Purchase of land and Project Management Organization (PMO) for three number HPPs would be conducted with an estimated cost of Rs4000million whereas Khyber Pakthunkhwa hydro development project ie Kalkot Barikot Pattrak HPP of 47 MW and Patrak-Shringal 22MW, conducting of seismic study, exploration and production of Lakki Petroleum Concession Block and purchase of land for construction of access roads to power projects costing Rs15 billion have been proposed for ADP 2019-20.

The 27 ongoing projects will continue in the upcoming fiscal year include construction of micro hydro projects (MHP) on rivers and tributaries costing RFs11465.

41million, MHP on canals costing Rs4351.510MW and solarization of schools and basic health units besides solar electrification of 4000 mosques in KP, officials told APP.

The others ongoing projects are detailed designs and construction of 6.5MW Mujahadin HPP on River Barando in Torghar district along with carrying out of transmission line with total cost of Rs 4195.644million, restructuring of Electric Inspectorate of the Energy and Power Development KP, construction and completion of remaining mini macro-hydropower projects under 365MMHPPs with total capacity of 35.6MW costing Rs52550.190million and electrification of un-electrified villages through solar and alternate energy resources in remaining districts costing Rs325.490 million of Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

Construction of 10 mini macro hydropower projects on canals costing Rs19.905 million, solarization of Chief Minister's Secretariat and CM House, rehabilitation of Reshan HPP costing Rs806.520million, development of renewable energy in KP, purchase of land for hydel projects costing Rs2160.85million, feasibility studies for potential raw sites with three schemes having capacity of 965MW including Kari Mushkur Chitral 446MW, Gabral Kalam 110MW and Torcamp Godubar Chitral 409MW, solarization of remaining departments of civil secretariat and electrification nof 100 villages through solar and alternate energy resources costing Rs 241 million would continue in financial year 2019-20.

The others ongoing mega projects to be part of ADP 2019-20 includes Lawi HPP 69MW Chitral with total cost of Rs20087.50 million, construction of Jabori HPP of 10 MW costing Rs3798.260 million, construction of Balakot HPP of 300MW in Manshera costing Rs85912.928 million and purchase of land and PMU Balakot HPP 300MW costing Rs1934.680 million and solarization of 440 mosques in union councils PK-70 and PK-71 Peshawar.

The KP Energy Department will continue others programs like capacity building programs in energy and power sector, construction of Karora HPP in Shangla and Mataltan-Gorkin HPP in Swat of 84MW costing Rs20722.940million, construction of Koto HPP of 40.8MW costing Rs13998.896 million, purchase of land for Lawi HPP of 69MW in Chitral and for Mataltan HPPP Swatr 84MW.

The officials said these projects were discussed at length with officials of Planning and Development Department and would be included in budget 2019-20.