Energy , Economy Forum Highlights Key Energy Sector Challenges

Sumaira FH Published December 19, 2024 | 08:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) The Energy and Economy Parliamentary Forum on Thursday emphasized the urgent need for comprehensive energy reforms and decided to hold a parliamentary consultation to assess the ongoing negotiations with Independent Power Produces (IPPs).

The third meeting at Parliament House, chaired by Dr Nafisa Shah and co-convened by Arbab Sher Ali, recommended that negotiations be conducted fairly, with a focus on both national and international law, ensuring a level playing field for all parties involved.

The forum also discussed the privatization of DISCOs and proposed the government to consider provincialisation of Discos in public private partnership mode especially of loss making Discos as a first step.

Privatisation of profit making DISCOs may further burden the government with energy losses and circular debt, the meeting noted, and burden the consumers with unchecked billing.

The forum remains committed to proposing actionable solutions for a more robust energy sector, the meeting resolved.

The meeting was attended by Shezra Mansab Ali, Senator Sadia Abbasi and MNAs Mubeen Jutt, Barrister Danial Chaudhry, Dr Amjad Ali.

