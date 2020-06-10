Energy Efficient stoves to be provided in 12 targeted districts: Senate told

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul on Wednesday apprised that energy efficient stoves would be provided in 12 targeted districts across the country to stop cutting of precious forests of Juniper, Shna, Zaitoon, Palosa and Ghaz for fuel purpose

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul on Wednesday apprised that energy efficient stoves would be provided in 12 targeted districts across the country to stop cutting of precious forests of Juniper, Shna, Zaitoon, Palosa and Ghaz for fuel purpose.

Replying to various questions during Question Hour, the minister said the under the programme, the energy efficient stoves would be disbursed through Pakistan Bait ul Mal (PBM) in the targeted districts.

She said the Ministry of Climate Change has included the protection of natural forests of Balochistan in the PC-I of 10 Billion Tree Tsunami Programme' that was approved by Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC). Counterpart funding has also been committed by the Government of Balochistan, she said.

To another question, Zartaj Gul told that t he Green Pakistan Programme-Revival of Forestry Resources in Pakistan has been up scaled as the Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Programme. The programme would be implemented all over country with the support of Provincial Forest Departments for a period of four years, she said.

She said the cost of the programme was Rs. 125.184 billion. During first phase of the programme 3.29 billion plants would be planted, she said.

The minister said the umbrella PC-I of the programme had already been approved by ECNEC on August 29, 2019. An allocation of Rs. 20.171 billion had been made in the Umbrella PC-I scheme for Balochistan to plant/regenerate 100 million plants, she said. She said the Government of Balochistan would share about 50 per cent of the total cost i.

e. Rs. 10.073 billion.

"It is planned that block plantations will be established on 1500 acres in each district. Besides plantation will also be established mainly along roads/canals, urban forestry and mangroves," she said.

To another query, the minister said after 18th constitutional amendment, Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) was mandated with its function under Pakistan Environmental Protection Act' 1997 for protection, conservation and rehabilitation of environment in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) only.

According to a study conducted by EPA-Punjab, transportation sector accounts for 43% of the airborne emissions, she said.

As far as ICT was concerned, the minister said the vehicular emissions were one of the major sources of air pollution in capital city. Vehicular emissions cause higher particle pollution in Islamabad due to excessive vehicular emissions, she added.

She said the particulate matter 2.5 microns (particle pollution) has reached at the highest ratio of about 41 micrograms per meter cube on average.

Over the last 2 years, huge jump was observed in the number of vehicles in ICT which was about 125 thousands from the year 2016 to 2017, she said.

The minister said according ITP (Islamabad Traffic Police), daily 25,000 to 30,000 vehicles enter in ICT by three main entrances. Total number of vehicles registered has reached to 78,082 in 2017 by Motor registering authority, Excise and Taxation department ICT.