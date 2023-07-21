Open Menu

Energy Efficient Technologies Crucial To Cope Energy Crises: Khuawaja Asif

Umer Jamshaid Published July 21, 2023 | 11:36 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :Defense Minister Khuwaja Asif on Friday stressed the need for adopting energy-efficient technologies in order to fight against energy challenges in the country.

The minister made his remarks during a national-level consultation on "Energy Efficiency and Conservation Action Plan 2023-30, Energy Conservation Building Codes (ECBC)- 2023 and Pakistan Energy Labels Regulations".

The consultation was organized by the National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (NEECA).

The minister said that fans and air-conditioners were two main sources of electricity consumption in peak loads which was around 18000 MW out of the total demand of 30000 MW.

"We are still manufacturing Fans of 120 W and 100 W while Fans with capacity 40 W and even 30 W are also available, and it is a globally adopted technology. We can address the issues of peak loads by adopting energy-efficient technologies," he added.

He said that motorbikes constituted the major portion of energy consumption in the transport sector and the country badly failed to introduce electric bikes due to the resistance by the big guns.

He appreciated the NEECA team for their efforts to make energy efficiency a workable agenda and presentation of content in an impressive manner.

Khawaja Asif also inaugurated the National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Behavior Change Campaign launched by NEECA and requested the media to play their role in the dissemination of public service messages.

Speaking on the occasion, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Agha Hassan Baloch stressed the need for national collaboration among all the segments of society in order to fight with the energy crises in the country.

He said that within limited span of time, under the leadership of Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of Pakistan, National Energy Efficiency & Conservation (NEEC) Policy 2023 was approved in April this year and several drastic measures like preparation of Energy Efficiency Conservation Action plan 2023-30, banning on inefficient bulbs have been taken.

Federal Secretary, Ministry of Science & Technology Muhammad Abdullah Khan Sumbal, highlighted the role of the ministry for gearing up energy efficiency and conservation agenda in Pakistan.

He said that the Prime Minister of Pakistan formulated two high-level committees for energy conservation measures led by Ex Prime Minister of Pakistan Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif.

"The Action Plan on Energy Efficiency and Conservation has 29 Action areas and 109 at the Federal and Provincial level," he further added.

He expressed his commitment to implementing the action plan and the Ministry will extend full support to NEECA to achieve national level energy conservation targets.

Later on, Directors from NEECA present key features of National Action Plan 2023-30 and Energy Conservation Building Codes 2023.

In last session, Pakistan Energy Labels regulations and Standards for Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure were presented.

The consultation was attended by stakeholders from Public Departments, Chamber of Commerce & Industries, Industrial Associations, Academia, Media, and Representatives from Civil Society

