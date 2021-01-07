Energy experts suggest for shifting towards Green Energy

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 12:23 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ):Energy and environmental sectors experts on Wednesday while underlining the importance of renewable energy, said that it is high time for Pakistan to shift towards Green Energy.

They were of the viewed that the government needs to come up with policies to facilitate stakeholders to explore more options for sustainable renewable energy.

Speaking at the inception meeting of the Network for Renewable Energy Research and Advocacy titled 'Clean Energy Transition in Pakistan', organized by the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) here Wednesday, Managing Director Pakistan Power & Infrastructure Board (PPIB), Mr Shah Jahan Mirza, said that power and energy sectors in Pakistan were not in desirable shape for various factors.

Our natural resources, especially gas was fast depleting and thus, we needed to act now keeping the projection of our future needs of energy in view, he said.

"The processes for private sector investment in Green Energy also need to be streamlined." Mirza added while highlighting the role of private initiatives in the sector.

Mr Christoph Nedopil, Founding Director of Green Belt Road Initiative Center, was of view that it was high time for Pakistan to move towards renewable energy.

He said that policy should be evolved to facilitate green investment in the sector.

While highlighting the possible role of China in Pakistan's renewable energy sector, he said that secure investment would remain a key concern for the private sector initiatives.

Dr Hina Aslam, Research Fellow Energy, SDPI said that public and private investments, integrated water resource management, tapping renewable energy resources, gender-based equality and women empowerment related initiatives and environmental sustainability were some of the critical issues.

Sharing the findings of SDPI report on the Energy Sector of Pakistan, she said that the report has also highlighted the importance of integrated energy plans, stakeholders' stakeholders' involvement, and renewable energy resources and thus, provided critical insight for policy initiatives.

Dr Fatima Khushnood, representing Engro Energy limited, highlighted the importance of the measures to ensure environmental sustainability.

Explaining the role of private sector in energy resources development, she said that this role could be further strengthened through the right policy initiatives and facilitation.

Syeda Hadika Jamshaid from Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC) informed the participants that Pak-INDC (Pakistan's Intended Nationally Determined Contribution), Pakistan was pursuing the goal of reducing carbon emissions and thus, renewable energy had important role to play to achieve this objective.

Mushtaq Gaadi, noted academician and Dr Najeeb Ullah, from University of Peshawar, also shared their views on the topic and said that we needed a paradigm shift to move to green energy and ensure environmental sustainability.

