Energy Minister, Azerbaijan envoy discuss bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for Energy Power and Petroleum Ali Muhammad and Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan Khazar Farhadov on Monday discussed bilateral ties to explore new avenues for economic cooperation.

During a meeting with the Azerbaijani envoy, the minister emphasized the importance of partnership between Azerbaijan and Pakistan in the field of energy.

The minister said that Pakistan had recently purchased liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Azerbaijan for the month of December to meet country's energy requirements.

He appreciated Azerbaijan's pavilion established at COP 28 (the 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change).

The Azerbaijan envoy said that both countries shared a strong bond as brotherly nations.

He expressed a strong commitment to transform their fraternal relationship into enhanced economic collaboration.