Open Menu

Energy Minister, Azerbaijan Envoy Discuss Bilateral Ties

Faizan Hashmi Published December 11, 2023 | 05:35 PM

Energy Minister, Azerbaijan envoy discuss bilateral ties

Caretaker Federal Minister for Energy Power and Petroleum Ali Muhammad and Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan Khazar Farhadov on Monday discussed bilateral ties to explore new avenues for economic cooperation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for Energy Power and Petroleum Ali Muhammad and Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan Khazar Farhadov on Monday discussed bilateral ties to explore new avenues for economic cooperation.

During a meeting with the Azerbaijani envoy, the minister emphasized the importance of partnership between Azerbaijan and Pakistan in the field of energy.

The minister said that Pakistan had recently purchased liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Azerbaijan for the month of December to meet country's energy requirements.

He appreciated Azerbaijan's pavilion established at COP 28 (the 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change).

The Azerbaijan envoy said that both countries shared a strong bond as brotherly nations.

He expressed a strong commitment to transform their fraternal relationship into enhanced economic collaboration.

Related Topics

Pakistan United Nations Azerbaijan Colombian Peso December Gas From

Recent Stories

COP28 draft deal calls for 'reducing' fossil fuel ..

COP28 draft deal calls for 'reducing' fossil fuel production, consumption

5 minutes ago
 Family planning centre inaugurated at RCH

Family planning centre inaugurated at RCH

5 minutes ago
 OSA Platinum Jubilee Cricket Tournament kicks off

OSA Platinum Jubilee Cricket Tournament kicks off

5 minutes ago
 NBFC posts 35.9% growth in FY23

NBFC posts 35.9% growth in FY23

5 minutes ago
 Outlaws allegedly torture BISP officer

Outlaws allegedly torture BISP officer

5 minutes ago
 Walk against corruption held

Walk against corruption held

5 minutes ago
#KoiJawazNahi 16 Days Campaign concludes

#KoiJawazNahi 16 Days Campaign concludes

5 minutes ago
 Dhai Chaal bags massive public acclaim at box offi ..

Dhai Chaal bags massive public acclaim at box office, social media

12 minutes ago
 CA introduces alcohol-free Pakistan Bay at Perth S ..

CA introduces alcohol-free Pakistan Bay at Perth Stadium

12 minutes ago
 3 injured in firing incident

3 injured in firing incident

12 minutes ago
 Key Ukraine-Poland border reopened despite trucker ..

Key Ukraine-Poland border reopened despite trucker protests: Kyiv

4 minutes ago
 Stocks diverge at start of key week for rate calls

Stocks diverge at start of key week for rate calls

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan