Energy Minister calls on CM Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik met Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Monday and appreciated relief-oriented steps in the Punjab budget.

The Chief Minister said the new budget manifests aspirations of the people and the government has tried to facilitate the citizens within resources, says a handout.

He said steps had been taken to curtail unnecessary expenditures and public needs were prioritized in the development programme. "A separate development programme has been introduced for southern Punjab", he added.

Usman Buzdar said the opposition was trying to politicise the public friendly budget for the sake of criticism, adding that the opposition had disappointed the people on every occasion but it couldnot deceive them. "Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) should discontinue its anti-developmentpolitics as its meetings have remained fruitless", the CM added.