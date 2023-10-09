Open Menu

Energy Minister Calls On PM Kakar

Umer Jamshaid Published October 09, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Energy minister calls on PM Kakar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) Caretaker minister for energy Muhammad Ali called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar here on Monday and discussed matters relating to energy and petroleum division's affairs.

During the meeting, the prime minister was briefed on measures being taken to promote foreign investment in mineral sector in Balochistan and other parts of the country under Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

The meeting was also briefed on energy reforms' measures and crackdown against the power thieves.

The prime minister appreciated the energy ministry and law enforcement agencies for launching operation against the power thieves.

