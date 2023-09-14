Energy Minister, Denmark Ambassador discuss energy conservation in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2023 ) :Caretaker Federal Minister of Energy Muhammed Ali and Ambassador of Denmark to Pakistan Jakob Linulf Thursday discussed opportunities for Green energy initiatives and energy conservation in Pakistan.

During a meeting, the minister and the ambassador also discussed projects and initiatives being carried out under the Danish Energy Transition Initiative (DETI) and Investment Fund (IFU), a fund for Developing countries in Denmark, were discussed in the meeting.

During the interaction, the opportunities and mechanisms for wind energy in Pakistan were also discussed in detail.

The Envoy said that there has been an increase in the bilateral trade between Pakistan and Denmark particularly in the textile sector.

"The next focus will be on strengthening the bilateral relations in the green and sustainable energy sector. This will extend to the energy conservation measures in Pakistan as well" the ambassador said.

A cross-functional team of the power sector for the future discussion and joint workshop at the Conference of Parties (COP) was proposed. Denmark has been smooth in its transition to sustainable energy.

Denmark's goal has been to go green and reduce the dependence on fossil fuels and it has led smooth transition in 34.