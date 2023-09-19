Energy minister directs to redress grievances of Pakistan Business Council

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2023 ) :Caretaker Minister for Energy Muhammad Ali held a comprehensive meeting with a delegation of Pakistan Business Council here Tuesday and issues related to the industrial tariff and green energy options came under discussion.

The minister acknowledged the fact that the industry is the backbone of the country and to enhance its potential, the issues need to be addressed on a war footing, said a press release.

The minister issued directions to the concerned quarters to take the business community on board and give priority to their issues.