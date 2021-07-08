Energy minister for ensuring safety of workers at Thar Coal projects

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh, Thursday, directed companies working at Thar Coal fields to devise a fool proof mechanism within a week for ensuring health, safety and security of labour force at project sites.

Presiding over an online meeting with officers of the energy department and representatives of Sino Sindh Resources and other companies working in Thar Coal Block 1, the provincial minister warned that negligence in the regard would not be tolerated at all.

Imtiaz Shaikh expressed annoyance and grief over alleged killing of a worker Dodo Bheel due to torture in Islamkot and said that PPP leadership had taken notice of the incident and people involved in the incident could not get away the consequences.

Thar coal was an important project owing to its role in fulfillment of energy requirements of Pakistan and inclusion in CPEC and such incidents might create a negative perception of the project, the minister said and stressed on all concerned that safety and security of the project as well as labour force was of vital importance.

Chief executives of Sino Sindh Resources Private Limited, other power generation companies and Secretary Sindh Energy Department Tariq Ali Shah briefed the meeting in detail about security arrangements a Thar Coal fields.