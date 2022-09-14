Energy minister for timely completion of development schemes

Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh on Wednesday directed the concerned officers to take measures for completion of ongoing schemes within stipulated time

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh on Wednesday directed the concerned officers to take measures for completion of ongoing schemes within stipulated time.

The provincial minister while chairing a meeting of the Energy department held here to review the progress on development schemes also sought detailed report on current status, progress and way forward for timely completion of ongoing schemes of the department.

Secretary Energy Sindh Abubakar Madani and heads of various sections of energy department participated in the meeting that reviewed electricity supply, gas supply schemes as well as village electrification, solar energy and wind power schemes in different areas of the province in detail.

Schemes proposed by elected representatives were also reviewed in the meeting.

Imtiaz Sheikh said that measures should be taken for completion of all the ongoing schemes in a timely manner so that new schemes could be started.

He further directed the officers to immediately approach the relevant forum for approval of the funds required for the proposed schemes for ensuring commencement of work as per timeline following timely release of funds.