Energy Minister Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh advises power companies to provide jobs to local people

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Energy Sindh Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh on Friday advised the power generation companies to accommodate local people and provide them jobs in their projects.

The provincial Energy Minister was presided over a meeting regarding water supply scheme to Thar Coal power projects, said a spokesperson to the Minister.

Imtiaz Shaikh said that he would verify the lists of jobs being provided to local people with the elected representatives of concerned area.

The meeting was attended by the representatives of the Energy companies working in Tharparkar.Besides representatives of Sindh Government including Special Assistant to CM Sindh for Irrigation Ishfaque Memon, Secretary Energy Sindh Tariq Ali Shah, Head of the Public Private Partnership (PPP) section of Finance department Khalid Shaikh and other officers of concerned departments were also present.

The officials of Sindh Irrigation submitted water quality report which was unanimously approved by the participants of the meeting.

The Minister for Energy said that Thar Coal Power project was the prime project of the Sindh Government and this project would lighten up entire Pakistan.

He said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah the Sindh Government was committed to enhance power projects in the province. He directed the concerned departments to work hard in this regard.

The representatives of the power companies appreciated the efforts of Chief Minister Sindh,Minister Energy and Energy department and other concerned departments rendered support for the projects.

Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh assured the power companies that he himself and his team was fully committed to timely resolve their problems.