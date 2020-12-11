UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Energy Minister Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh Advises Power Companies To Provide Jobs To Local People

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 04:07 PM

Energy Minister Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh advises power companies to provide jobs to local people

Sindh Minister for Energy Sindh Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh on Friday advised the power generation companies to accommodate local people and provide them jobs in their projects

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Energy Sindh Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh on Friday advised the power generation companies to accommodate local people and provide them jobs in their projects.

The provincial Energy Minister was presided over a meeting regarding water supply scheme to Thar Coal power projects, said a spokesperson to the Minister.

Imtiaz Shaikh said that he would verify the lists of jobs being provided to local people with the elected representatives of concerned area.

The meeting was attended by the representatives of the Energy companies working in Tharparkar.Besides representatives of Sindh Government including Special Assistant to CM Sindh for Irrigation Ishfaque Memon, Secretary Energy Sindh Tariq Ali Shah, Head of the Public Private Partnership (PPP) section of Finance department Khalid Shaikh and other officers of concerned departments were also present.

The officials of Sindh Irrigation submitted water quality report which was unanimously approved by the participants of the meeting.

The Minister for Energy said that Thar Coal Power project was the prime project of the Sindh Government and this project would lighten up entire Pakistan.

He said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah the Sindh Government was committed to enhance power projects in the province. He directed the concerned departments to work hard in this regard.

The representatives of the power companies appreciated the efforts of Chief Minister Sindh,Minister Energy and Energy department and other concerned departments rendered support for the projects.

Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh assured the power companies that he himself and his team was fully committed to timely resolve their problems.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Chief Minister Water Thar Tharparkar Murad Ali Shah Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Jobs

Recent Stories

Govt fixes price of COVID-19 antiviral drug

17 seconds ago

Pakistan asks UN, EU for urgent inquiry into India ..

20 seconds ago

Uzbekistan, Cuba Receive Status of EAEU Observers ..

2 minutes ago

PTV MD's mother passes away

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Karate Federation launches online activit ..

2 minutes ago

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.