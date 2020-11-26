Energy minister inaugurates development projects in Pindi Bhattian

(@FahadShabbir)

JALALPUR BHATTIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :Federal Energy Minister Omar Ayub Khan Thursday inaugurated several development projects worth one billion rupees in Pindi Bhattian.

Talking to the media, he said that the new projects would solve problem of gas load-shedding and pressure issues in Hafizabad district. He said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI) government was trying to ensure that electricity and gas was supplied to every household.

The minister said that the country was facing shortage of gas due to corruption and incompetence of previous governments.

He said that the PTI was the only party which believed in development of the country. He said that search for new petroleum reserves was also launched by the PTI government.

He said that if former prime minister Nawaz Sharif would come to Pakistan, the government would never stop him. Omar Ayub Khan, along with Chaudhry Shaukat Ali Bhatti, visited Pindi Bhattian at the invitation of the MNA and inaugurated the projects.