Energy Minister Never Asked To Review Levy On Petroleum

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 16, 2023 | 09:17 PM

The Ministry of Energy, Petroleum Division, issued a clarification on Saturday, stating that any suggestion of a review of the Petroleum levy attributed to the Energy Minister is factually incorrect

The ministry in a statement said, "Apropos a recent news item being attributed to the Energy Minister that Petroleum levy needs to be reviewed; the Ministry of Energy would like to clarify that the Energy Minister never mentioned or implied that the Petroleum levy should be reviewed."

The ministry in a statement said, “Apropos a recent news item being attributed to the Energy Minister that Petroleum levy needs to be reviewed; the Ministry of Energy would like to clarify that the Energy Minister never mentioned or implied that the Petroleum levy should be reviewed."

The statement further explained, that the Minister only said that taxes on power and petroleum consumers are high because FBR’s tax collection through direct taxes is low in our country.

