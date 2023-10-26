Open Menu

Energy Minister Opens Road Show In Dubai For 600 MW Solar PV Project

Sumaira FH Published October 26, 2023 | 10:14 PM

Energy minister opens road show in Dubai for 600 MW solar PV project

Caretaker Federal Minister for Energy, Muhammad Ali opened the proceedings of the roadshow in Dubai for a 600 MW solar PV project in Punjab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for Energy, Muhammad Ali opened the proceedings of the roadshow in Dubai for a 600 MW solar PV project in Punjab.

In his virtual speech, he informed the participants of the roadshow about the investment opportunities in Pakistan and the measures the government is taking to increase the share of renewable energy in the overall generation mix, said a press release issued here Thursday.

He said the government is also taking concrete steps to reduce the existing circular debt, outsourcing the management of Distribution Companies, tracking theft, recovering electricity bills, and strengthening transmission/distribution networks.

The roadshow comprised a high-level delegation led by the Managing Director, PPIB which included Chairman NEPRA, CEO CPPA and officials from USAID.

This is the first project planned to be developed in Kot Addu, Punjab through an international competitive bidding process under the government initiative of substituting expensive imported fossil fuel.

The Project will not only help reduce the overall generation cost but also help to arrest the drain of precious foreign exchange spent on the import of fossil fuel. A total of 6000MW is targeted to be developed under the said initiative.

The roadshow was well participated by both local and international investors, lenders, manufacturers, suppliers, contractors and power sector consultants.

Related Topics

Pakistan Electricity Exchange Import Punjab Nepra Dubai Kot Addu Muhammad Ali From Government Share (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

UAE President, Ukrainian President discuss bilater ..

UAE President, Ukrainian President discuss bilateral ties, regional, global deve ..

10 minutes ago
 &#039;Welcome to China&#039; tourism brand launche ..

&#039;Welcome to China&#039; tourism brand launched in Dubai

10 minutes ago
 Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘R ..

Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘Road to COP28’ event in Dubai ..

3 hours ago
 UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on refo ..

UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on reforming UN Security Council

4 hours ago
 Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliame ..

Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliamentary conference held on sidel ..

4 hours ago
 Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quart ..

Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quarter budget on Monday: CM Naqvi

6 hours ago
Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Kha ..

Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Khan

7 hours ago
 FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils ..

FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils New Wilson Game Ball Ahead of ..

7 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

8 hours ago
 69th International Congress of Aviation and Space ..

69th International Congress of Aviation and Space Medicine kicks-off in Abu Dhab ..

8 hours ago
 EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record n ..

EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record number of breeding pairs

8 hours ago
 BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan