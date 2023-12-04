Open Menu

Energy Minister Participates GRA Session At COP 28

Faizan Hashmi Published December 04, 2023 | 06:03 PM

Minister of Energy Mr Muhammad Ali participated in a session organized by the Renewable Energy Alliance (GRA) between the government of Pakistan and Renewable Energy Investors at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 28)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) Minister of Energy Mr Muhammad Ali participated in a session organized by the Renewable Energy Alliance (GRA) between the government of Pakistan and Renewable Energy Investors at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 28).

Minister for Energy led the Pakistan delegation to discuss the investment potential for Renewable Energy in Pakistan, according to a statement received from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) here Monday.

The opportunities regarding solar, wind, hydel, geothermal and green hydrogen were presented. The Investors shared their deep interest in investing in Pakistan in several projects.

GRA was represented by Debbie Gray (Climate policy manager of the International Hydropower Association), Abdallah Alshamali of Global Solar Council, Ana Rovzar (Director of policy and public affairs, GRA) and analyst Simran Sinha, it was further said.

