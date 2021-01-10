Energy Minister says gradual restoration of power is underway

(@fidahassanain)

The entire country plunged into darkness after the major breakdown yesterday night due to sudden drop of frequency in the national grid from 50 to zero.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 10th, 2021) Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan has said most of the parts of the country have been energized after the major breakdown occurred last night due to sudden drop of frequency in the national grid from fifty to zero.

Addressing the new conference in Islamabad on Sunday, teams are working to restore power supply across the country.

Omar Ayub said during the past tenures, no attention was paid towards improvement of transmission system on modern lines.

He said the technical faults occur due to outdated system as no effort was made in the past to upgrade transmission lines.

The Minister said 10,300 megawatt power supply was in the national grid last night and fault occurred at Guddu power plant which rapidly tripped all power houses and grids.

He said the incumbent government is focusing on upgradion of transmission system for smooth power supply.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said the government is committed to bring improvement in power sector.

He said a comprehensive plan is being pursued to upgrade transmission system and to enhance power generation.