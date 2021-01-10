UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Energy Minister Says Gradual Restoration Of Power Is Underway

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 7 seconds ago Sun 10th January 2021 | 05:09 PM

Energy Minister says gradual restoration of power is underway

The entire country plunged into darkness after the major breakdown yesterday night due to sudden drop of frequency in the national grid from 50 to zero.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 10th, 2021) Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan has said most of the parts of the country have been energized after the major breakdown occurred last night due to sudden drop of frequency in the national grid from fifty to zero.

Addressing the new conference in Islamabad on Sunday, teams are working to restore power supply across the country.

Omar Ayub said during the past tenures, no attention was paid towards improvement of transmission system on modern lines.

He said the technical faults occur due to outdated system as no effort was made in the past to upgrade transmission lines.

The Minister said 10,300 megawatt power supply was in the national grid last night and fault occurred at Guddu power plant which rapidly tripped all power houses and grids.

He said the incumbent government is focusing on upgradion of transmission system for smooth power supply.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said the government is committed to bring improvement in power sector.

He said a comprehensive plan is being pursued to upgrade transmission system and to enhance power generation.

Related Topics

Islamabad Sunday All From Government

Recent Stories

UAE, US discuss joint strategic relations

24 minutes ago

Kazakhstan holds legislative elections

24 minutes ago

Real estate transactions in Ajman hit AED8.9 billi ..

39 minutes ago

UAE announces 2,876 new COVID-19 cases, 2,454 reco ..

2 hours ago

Israel vaccinated one fifth of its population: Hea ..

3 hours ago

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler receives COVID-19 vaccine

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.