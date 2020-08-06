Energy Minister seeks safety measures to avoid electrical accidents during rain

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Energy Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh has directed the officials of the Sindh Energy department and Electric Inspectors to coordinate with the officials of K-Electric, HESCO and SEPCO to take protective measures for safety of people from electrical accidents and uninterrupted supply of electricity during rain.

A spokesperson of the Sindh Energy Minister said on Thursday that Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh directed the officials of Sindh Energy department to take effective measures with the coordination of K-Electric, HESCO and SEPCO officials to adopt appropriate safety steps to avoid electricity related accidents during the rain.

A Rain Emergency Center has been set up in the Sindh Energy department even before the start of the fresh spell of the rain.

The spokesperson said that it would also be ensured that K Electric, HESCO and SEPCO staffers be in constant coordination with the authorities to closely monitor the steps taken for speedy redressal of public grievances and keep the Provincial Energy Minister apprised of the latest situation.