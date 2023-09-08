Open Menu

Energy Minister Stresses Oil & Gas Exploration To Reduce Import Bill

Muhammad Irfan Published September 08, 2023 | 11:24 PM

Energy Minister stresses oil & gas exploration to reduce import bill

Caretaker Minister for Energy, Power and Petroleum Muhammad Ali on Friday stressed the need of exploring oil and gas reserves in order to reduce the import bill

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2023 ) :Caretaker Minister for Energy, Power and Petroleum Muhammad Ali on Friday stressed the need of exploring oil and gas reserves in order to reduce the import bill.

Addressing a news conference along with Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi, Caretaker Minister for Commerce and Industry Dr Gohar Ejaz and Caretaker Minister for Finance, Revenue, Economic Affairs and Privatization Dr Shamshad Akhtar, he said matters related to power generation and petroleum were also discussed in the meeting of Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

The minister said since 2013 work on the exploration of gas and oil had been lessened while annual import bill to meet their shortage persistently increased with rising circular debt.

"We have to focus on exploration of oil and gas so that we can reduce our dependence on the imported fuel," he added.

Muhammad Ali said the SIFC discussed ways and means to control the cost of electricity generation and it theft, and save capacity charges payment (to independent power producers) in the winter.

"We want to give industries such a tariff in incremental supply so that we don't face losses in capacity charges payment even if they use more electricity as compared to previous years," the minister added.

He said matters related to governance and functioning of distribution companies (discos) and their privatization also came under discussion in the meeting.

"We have to strengthen their governing boards and management, which will in turn help stop power theft and start recoveries," he said.

The SFIC reviewed the possibility of evolving a mechanism under which the power plants could supply electricity directly to the industry after paying the wheeling charges, he added.

The minister said the gas sector was also facing alarmingly high losses."We have to improve the gas pricing structure in order to save the government from losses." He said the meeting discussed as to how the industry could be provided the required gas despite its increased domestic consumption in the winter"We have to install more liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals and also bring in more LNG in the coming days so that the industries can work to their full potential."

Related Topics

Shortage Electricity Import Oil Wheeling Muhammad Ali Gas Commerce From Government Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Illegal transformer used for electricity theft sei ..

Illegal transformer used for electricity theft seized in Thatta

6 minutes ago
 Hot and dry weather likely in most parts of countr ..

Hot and dry weather likely in most parts of country:PMD

5 minutes ago
 PPP KP calls for holding general elections within ..

PPP KP calls for holding general elections within 90 days

5 minutes ago
 Crackdown launched against Qila Abdullah narcos pr ..

Crackdown launched against Qila Abdullah narcos producing factories

5 minutes ago
 UN condemns school occupations amid violence in Pa ..

UN condemns school occupations amid violence in Palestine camp

5 minutes ago
 G20 gathers in India, without China's Xi

G20 gathers in India, without China's Xi

52 minutes ago
PPP KP calls for holding general elections within ..

PPP KP calls for holding general elections within 90 days

52 minutes ago
 Crackdown launched against Qila Abdullah narcos pr ..

Crackdown launched against Qila Abdullah narcos producing factories

52 minutes ago
 UN condemns school occupations amid violence in Pa ..

UN condemns school occupations amid violence in Palestine camp

53 minutes ago
 Police bust gang of inter-provincial robbers

Police bust gang of inter-provincial robbers

53 minutes ago
 Date to encash withdrawn prize bonds extended : SB ..

Date to encash withdrawn prize bonds extended : SBP

58 minutes ago
 FIA Commercial Banking Circle Peshawar crackdown a ..

FIA Commercial Banking Circle Peshawar crackdown against illegal hundi business

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan