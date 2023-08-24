Energy Minister vows to aggressively pursue TAPI project

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :The Ambassador of Turkmenistan H.E. Atadjan Movlamov called on Interim Federal Minister for Energy Muhammad Ali here on Thursday.

The ambassador extended his congratulations to the minister on assuming his new portfolio and exchanged pleasantries.

The minister for energy expressed his gratitude and passed on the regards from the Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar. "The prime minister is pleased that the TAPI project is dealt on priority basis," he remarked.

Both sides agreed to speed up the TAPI gas pipeline project. Muhmmad Ali underscored the importance of gas for the economy of Pakistan. "With increasing energy demand of the country, such projects need aggressive approach," the minister said.

He further reiterated Pakistan's commitment towards TAPI project. The progress on this project is in the right direction and will bear fruit. In this context, host government agreement (HGA) is expected to be concluded, with mutual consensus, in October.

Moreover, frequent meetings of the working group on Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (TAP) electricity project will be held to expedite the project.

The caretaker energy minister highlighted that Turkmenistan and Pakistan both consider each other strategic partners.

The TAPI project will not only help meet the rapidly increasing energy demand of the country but offers great opportunity in regional connectivity and allied economic growth.