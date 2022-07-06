Energy ministry approves resettlement plan for affected villages of Thar Coal project

Sindh Energy Ministry on Wednesday approved resettlement plan for residents of affected villages of Thar Coal Block-1

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :Sindh Energy Ministry on Wednesday approved resettlement plan for residents of affected villages of Thar Coal Block-1.

In a meeting with provincial energy minister Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh in chair layout plan of the resettlement presented by Sino Sindh Resources Ltd (SSRL), the Chinese company executing the power plant project, was reviewed and assented nod to it.

The energy minister directed to ensure timely provision of schools, roads and other basic necessities in the affected area and also called for ensuring quality of work.

Sindh government wanted to take the country out of energy crisis by completing power projects expeditiously and extending cooperation to energy companies and all stakeholders in the regard, he said.

It was also decided that a monitoring committee will review the steps taken for resettlement, submit a report on the work and may recommend any addition in the plan if required.

Secretary Energy Sindh Abu Bakar Madani, Director General Thar Coal Authority Khadim Channa, Chief Executive Officers of SSRL and Thar Coal Block-1 and other officers concerned attended the meeting while MNA Mahesh Malani, MPA Faqir Sher Muhammad Bilalani and deputy commissioner Thar Parkar virtually participated.