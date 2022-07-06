UrduPoint.com

Energy Ministry Approves Resettlement Plan For Affected Villages Of Thar Coal Project

Faizan Hashmi Published July 06, 2022 | 08:01 PM

Energy ministry approves resettlement plan for affected villages of Thar Coal project

Sindh Energy Ministry on Wednesday approved resettlement plan for residents of affected villages of Thar Coal Block-1

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :Sindh Energy Ministry on Wednesday approved resettlement plan for residents of affected villages of Thar Coal Block-1.

In a meeting with provincial energy minister Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh in chair layout plan of the resettlement presented by Sino Sindh Resources Ltd (SSRL), the Chinese company executing the power plant project, was reviewed and assented nod to it.

The energy minister directed to ensure timely provision of schools, roads and other basic necessities in the affected area and also called for ensuring quality of work.

Sindh government wanted to take the country out of energy crisis by completing power projects expeditiously and extending cooperation to energy companies and all stakeholders in the regard, he said.

It was also decided that a monitoring committee will review the steps taken for resettlement, submit a report on the work and may recommend any addition in the plan if required.

Secretary Energy Sindh Abu Bakar Madani, Director General Thar Coal Authority Khadim Channa, Chief Executive Officers of SSRL and Thar Coal Block-1 and other officers concerned attended the meeting while MNA Mahesh Malani, MPA Faqir Sher Muhammad Bilalani and deputy commissioner Thar Parkar virtually participated.

Related Topics

Sindh Energy Crisis China Thar Company May All Government

Recent Stories

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz reviews monsoon arran ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz reviews monsoon arrangements

39 seconds ago
 IG Punjab directs to beef up security arrangements ..

IG Punjab directs to beef up security arrangements in Murree

41 seconds ago
 Meeting discusses threats posed to planes by birds ..

Meeting discusses threats posed to planes by birds near airports

42 seconds ago
 Strict action against one wheeling on Eid days

Strict action against one wheeling on Eid days

44 seconds ago
 RTA warns transporters against overcharging

RTA warns transporters against overcharging

46 seconds ago
 PM, Maulana Abdul Gafoor Haideri discuss political ..

PM, Maulana Abdul Gafoor Haideri discuss political situation

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.