Energy Ministry Clarifies Media Reports About Monthly Fuel Cost Adjustment

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 09:32 PM

Ministry of Energy on Thursday said that the ministry had already clarified the media reports regarding the monthly fuel adjustment in the price of electricity on November 22

Regarding the monthly fuel adjustment, the ministry said that the current application in National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) was for fuel already utilized in a month.

The NEPRA decided it after formally holding a public hearing, it was further said.

The today's decision would not have a permanent effect on the price of electricity and the regulator held public hearing on fuel price adjustment every month.

After hearing, the NEPRA determined the fuel price for a specified period which could be positive or negative, it said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the prices of oil and other fuels in the international market have a direct effect on monthly fuel price adjustment.

Today's decision of NEPRA in FCA was also based on increase in fuel prices at the international market during October.

