Energy Ministry Finalizes Proposals About Electricity Bills, To Present In Cabinet Meeting On Tuesday

Faizan Hashmi Published August 28, 2023 | 08:01 PM

A high level meeting at the Ministry of Energy on Monday finalized proposals on the issue of electricity bills

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :A high level meeting at the Ministry of Energy on Monday finalized proposals on the issue of electricity bills.

"These proposals will be presented in the Federal Cabinet meeting tomorrow (Tuesday)" for final decision, a news release said.

