Energy Ministry refutes news about insufficient fuel stocks

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :The Ministry of Energy on Wednesday refuted a news item appeared in a section the press regarding insufficient fuel stocks.

The ministry, in a tweet, said,"Another incorrect news by @dawn_com creating a misleading impression.

Current stocks of petrol in country are sufficient to meet the demand for 15 days.

"We have 383,500 MT of ready stocks at depots and ports. In addition another ship carrying 30,000 MT of petrol is on it way."