Energy Ministry To Organize National-level Career Expo
Faizan Hashmi Published January 26, 2024 | 01:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) The Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division), in collaboration with prominent Oil, Gas, and Mineral companies, is set to organize a national-level career expo scheduled for January 31 and February 1.
Themed "Fuelling Futures," the Career Expo 2024 aimed to foster awareness and bridge the gap between students and companies in the Oil, Gas, and Mineral sectors.
The expo will provide a platform for meaningful interactions and access to career development resources.
Senior management and Human Resource representatives from leading companies will be present, offering attending undergraduates and graduates a unique opportunity to explore exciting career prospects in the energy and mineral sector.
Minister for Energy Muhammad Ali expressed high expectations for the upcoming event, highlighting its reflection of the government's commitment to talent development and innovation in the workforce.
He said that investing in youth and skills development is crucial for the future energy roadmap, enabling the harnessing of the true potential of young engineers, subject specialists, and experts.
Muhammad Ali encouraged students to seize the opportunity to network with leading companies, explore diverse sectors, and gain insights from professionals at the forefront of their field.
The expo aimed to host over 5000 students from diverse disciplines of Engineering and business Management, representing leading universities from across Pakistan.
High school students aspiring to gain insights into current trends and pursue careers in these fields are also welcome, contributing to the nurturing and encouragement of the next generation of professionals in the energy and mining industry.
This national-level Career Expo extends a warm welcome to all registered participants, offering an unparalleled opportunity to connect with industry leaders, strengthen industry-academia linkages, and foster meaningful communication between the energy think tank and the workforce of the future. Pakistan Petroleum Limited, one of the leading national Exploration and Production companies, is sponsoring the event.
Individuals interested in attending the Expo are advised to register at www.careerexpo2024.com.
