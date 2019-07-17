Energy & Power sector generates Rs.91bn annually for KP: Adviser

(@imziishan)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :Adviser to KP CM on Energy and Power, Himayatullah Khan Wednesday said that out of the receipt of Rs.128 billion generated from the own-resources of the province, the energy and power sector is generating Rs.91 billion per annum for the provincial government while Rs.37 billion are generated through taxes.

He was addressing a press briefing regarding the performance of the Energy and Power Department during last one year and projects under the annual development programme (ADP for the financial year 2019-20. The Secretary, Energy & Power Sarfaraz Durrani, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), KPOGCL and authorities of the Electricity Inspectorate and Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO) were also present on the occasion.

He said that out of the total Rs.91 billion received in head of energy and power Rs. 24 billion is received in head of royalty on oil and gas and the remaining Rs.68 billion in head of net-hydel profit. He said that PEDO a subsidiary organization of the department also itself generates a receipt of Rs.28 billion to Rs.30 billion.

The adviser said that under the leadership of the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan they are holding negotiations with the centre to receive due share under AGN Qazi Formula that is equal to another receipt of Rs.128 billion.

The adviser said that the receiving of such huge receipts would usher an era of progress and development in the province.

In this connection, he said that the Council of Common Interest (CCI) has also constituted a sub-committee headed by the Minister for Planning and Development, Khisro Bakhtiar. The committee had already held four to five meetings and maximum progress have been achieved in this regard. He was confident that Prime Minister Imran Khan is fully supporting the case of the provincial government and with his support they would get success.

Regarding the performance of oil and gas sector, he disclosed that the board of directors of the KPOGCL has been revamped wherein technical and professional persons have been hired on merit basis. He said that the new CEO KPOGCL Usman Khattak has 30 years experience in the field of oil and gas. His appointment as CEO, he said would increase receipts in head of oil and gas and prepared doable roadmap for the sector.

He said that with the collaboration of Frontier Works Organization (FWO), land has been acquired for the establishment of the Institute Petroleum Training Institute at Karak. The provincial government, he said will provide land and the Federal government will construct infrastructure on it.

Himayatullah Khan said that the provincial government is going to initiate gas provision projects worth Rs.15 billion in the gas producing districts to arrest gas theft. In this connection, he said the both Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan have issued directives for the initiating of the project on fast-track basis.

He further disclosed that federal government has included representatives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the Board of Directors off SNGPL and federal oil company. Furthermore, he also demanded the shifting of WAPDA headquarters from Lahore to Islamabad to make it accessible to all four provinces. Similarly, he also called for holding consultations with KP in the formulation of the BoD of the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO).

He said that during the joint campaign against power theft and recovery of arrears from electricity defaulters an amount of Rs.1 billion have been recovered while 560 defaulters were arrested and 2000 FIRs were registered, 23500 direct connections and equipment worth Rs.300 million was also removed.