Energy Price Cut, Economic Stability Strong Reasons To Elect Reps, Say People Of NA-55
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 08, 2024 | 03:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) General public in NA-55 has expressed miscellaneous reasons for electing representatives of their choice in Feb 8 General Elections.
Expressing their views to APP here on Thursday, the majority of voters at different polling stations of the constituency said economic stability in the country was one of the main reasons for their voting choice.
Some believed that energy and fuel prices needed to be reduced, therefore, they would choose representatives who would address the issue of high energy prices.
Others commented that availability of basic necessities including clean drinking water, more colleges and health facilities in their areas were their basic demands.
A few senior citizens termed political stability in the country was the need of the hour, for which they thought that a national level political dialogue should be initiated among massive political parties.
To miscellaneous questions, political agents belonging to various parties expressed satisfaction over the polling process being managed by polling officials.
Overall peaceful polling is underway in NA-55 Rawalpindi IV constituency where 311 polling stations have been established by the district election commission to facilitate 431,832 voters. Security has been beefed up in the district to maintain law and order.
District administration is continuously monitoring polling activity ensuring code of conduct issued by ECP.
Recent Stories
People overwhelmingly throng to polling stations across Pakistan as election pro ..
U19 World Cup 2nd semi-final: Shaheens to take on Kangaroos today
Masood Khan calls for Pak-India dialogue to resolve all bilateral issues
Bilawal to seek legal action against mobile, internet suspension on election day
Shaheen asks citizens to vote for better Pakistan
Mobile, internet service face disruption on election day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 February 2024
Pakistan goes to elections today amid numerous challenges
SCO revolutionizes information technology in Azad Jammu and Kashmir
After deadly fire, Chile mourns ex-president Pinera
January 2024 was warmest on record in Spain
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Polling continues smoothly in DI Khan9 minutes ago
-
Citizens exercising right to cast vote9 minutes ago
-
Polling continues in peaceful manner across province: IGP Punjab19 minutes ago
-
Amid tight security, polling continues peacefully in Balochistan19 minutes ago
-
Election Commission instructs officials to permit entry with accreditation card19 minutes ago
-
People overwhelmingly throng to polling stations across Pakistan as election process continues27 minutes ago
-
Khawaja Asif casts vote29 minutes ago
-
CPO visits polling stations to monitor security29 minutes ago
-
Polling on two women Polling Stations in Tehsil Salarzai Batwar yet to start29 minutes ago
-
Governor cast vote at Irrigation Colony Warsak Road49 minutes ago
-
ECP rolls out red carpet for observers and media at polling stations59 minutes ago
-
Appropriate arrangements made for smooth polling process at Buner59 minutes ago