Energy Price Cut, Economic Stability Strong Reasons To Elect Reps, Say People Of NA-55

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 08, 2024 | 03:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) General public in NA-55 has expressed miscellaneous reasons for electing representatives of their choice in Feb 8 General Elections.

Expressing their views to APP here on Thursday, the majority of voters at different polling stations of the constituency said economic stability in the country was one of the main reasons for their voting choice.

Some believed that energy and fuel prices needed to be reduced, therefore, they would choose representatives who would address the issue of high energy prices.

Others commented that availability of basic necessities including clean drinking water, more colleges and health facilities in their areas were their basic demands.

A few senior citizens termed political stability in the country was the need of the hour, for which they thought that a national level political dialogue should be initiated among massive political parties.

To miscellaneous questions, political agents belonging to various parties expressed satisfaction over the polling process being managed by polling officials.

Overall peaceful polling is underway in NA-55 Rawalpindi IV constituency where 311 polling stations have been established by the district election commission to facilitate 431,832 voters. Security has been beefed up in the district to maintain law and order.

District administration is continuously monitoring polling activity ensuring code of conduct issued by ECP.

