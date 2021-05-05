Energy projects afoot to improve power supply in Malakand division

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :The government was taking tangible measures to resolve issues pertaining to low voltage and frequent disruption of power supply in Malakand division.

As part of such efforts, three projects would be undertaken in different districts of Malakand division to improve voltage and provide uninterrupted power supply to domestic, industrial and agricultural consumers.

Engr Malik Luqman Khan, KP Energy Department's senior planning officer told APP that 500 KV transmission line from Chitral to Chakdara besides 500 KV, 220 KV and 132 KV grid stations in Chitral and Chakdara Lower Dir would be constructed with an estimated cost of Rs35.5 billion.

Similarly, 220 KV transmission line in Swat Corridor, 220 KV Kalam and Mingora gird stations would cost Rs 18.25 billion. In Upper Dir, a 47 megawatt Kalkot Barikot Pathrak hydropower project would be constructed.

Engr Luqman said these three projects of Energy Department KP have recently been cleared by Provincial Working Development Party (PDWP) for inclusion in the Public Sector Development Programme.

Meanwhile, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is taking serious measures to utilize hidden natural deposits of the southern districts of the province for achieving socio-economic development.

The entire KP is blessed with abundant natural resources and especially Kohat Division which is rich in an exceptional amount of natural deposits including large reserves of mineral salt and gypsum.

The KP has 92 percent share in the country's total gypsum reserves and out of it Kohat division contributes 89 percent high-quality gypsum. Similarly Salt deposits of 98 percent purity occur at the Jatta Bahadur Khel and Karak districts.

To utilize such massive potential of natural resources in the southern region of the province, the government is establishing a salt and gypsum city to bring the large but scattered resources of salt and gypsum for processing units under a single roof.

"We have almost completed a feasibility report for the Salt, Gypsum city project which is stretching over 300 acres of land on old Bannu Road, Banda Daud Shah Tehsil in Karak district. Hopefully work on site will take place after the holy month of Ramazan," says Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zone Development and Management Company's CEO (KPEZDMC) Javed Khattak.

He said that Salt and Gypsum City in the Karak district would facilitate the mine owners of the district with world-class infrastructure to set up their industries.

He said that the proposed city would house several processing units which would generate employment opportunities for about 25000 people and investment opportunities to the tune of over Rs3 billion and the initiative would change destiny of the area, the CEO added.