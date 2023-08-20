Energy projects proved to be game changer in economic stability, controlling of power crisis: CEO PEDO

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :Chief Executive Officer, Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO) Engineer Naeem Khan on Sunday said that the ongoing energy projects for the production of cheap hydropower in the province would be proved as game changer for the stability of the economy of the province and to control the ongoing energy crisis in the country.

Apart from the production of cheap electricity, the industrial sector will be developed on one hand while on the other hand, new employment opportunities will be available in the province, he said and added that the damages caused to some parts of the energy projects in the district of Swat due to the disastrous floods in August last year and the importation of electrical equipment was stopped, there was a slight delay in the completion of the projects, but now these projects are being completed rapidly while some are passing through the final stages of completion.

He expressed these views while visiting various ongoing hydropower projects under the supervision of PEDO in Swat and Lower Dir districts. He was accompanied by a team of project directors of various projects. He went to Daral Khwar power plant swat of 36 MW where he reviewed the emergency safety arrangements and speed of work on flood protection for power plant and colony.

He also issued necessary instructions to the authorities on slowness of work, after which he reviewed the construction of the colony at the site of Gabral Kalam 88 MW hydropower project and expressed satisfaction with the ongoing work of the project authorities to complete the ongoing work before the scheduled time.

Moreover, he went to the site of the ongoing 84 MW Gorkin Matiltan hydropower project in Swat district, where he urged the project authorities to speed up the work, saying that there is no doubt that due to the dilapidated condition of the road between Bahrain and Kalam, the project was delayed.

Furthermore, difficulties are being faced in the supply of machinery and material, however, the contractor was insisted on transporting the goods through alternative small transport to complete the work more quickly.

CEO PEDO, Engr. Naeem Khan also visited the 40.8MW Koto power plant in Lower Dir district where he met with a team of Chinese engineers, expressed concerns over the problems faced in importing electromechanical equipment and the slow pace of work, urging the project authorities to speed up the work.

Naeem Khan issued strict instructions to all project directors to speed up work on their projects on an urgent basis. In case of any delay, the concerned officials would be held responsible for the losses, he said.