Energy Projects To Be Completed Within Stipulated Time: Secretary Energy & Power

Faizan Hashmi 14 minutes ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 06:40 PM

Energy projects to be completed within stipulated time: Secretary Energy & Power

Secretary Energy and Power Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Imtiaz Hussain Shah here Thursday stressed to complete ongoing projects of energy sector within stipulated time and said that negligence and dereliction of duties shall not be tolerated

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :Secretary Energy and Power Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Imtiaz Hussain Shah here Thursday stressed to complete ongoing projects of energy sector within stipulated time and said that negligence and dereliction of duties shall not be tolerated.

He said this in a briefing after assuming charge of Secretary Power and Energy on Thursday. He said that officials should make efforts to complete energy sector projects within time and avoid using tactics to increase their service tenure by delaying and prolonging these schemes.

He said that productivity of energy department would be increased and its revenue generation would be increased through teamwork and effective planning.

The meeting was informed that 65 projects including 13 new projects are in progress under energy department. It was told that 42 projects underway in Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organisation, 20 projects in TESCO and three projects are underway in other subsidiary organizations including Electric Inspectorate while work is underway to convert 4400 mosques, 8000 schools and 187 Basic Health Units to solar energy.

Participants of meeting were told that KP Transmission and Grid Company has been established to improve distribution system of electricity generated by the province and TESCO is working on different projects in merged districts.

