Energy saving plan resumed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Lahore Umar Sher Chattha directed all assistant commissioners to implement energy saving plan of the Punjab government and ensure market closure timings by 9 p.m from Monday.

In a statement, he said that energy saving plan was being resumed from today and districts officers were engaging with the traders and business community for compliance with government orders.

The DC directed assistant commissioners to check closure of all markets, shopping malls, warehouses, bakeries by 9 p.

m, marriage halls/marques by 10 p.m, hotels, clubs, cinemas, parks by 11:30 p.m.

Medical stores, hospitals, petrol pumps and milk shops will be exempted from the closure orders. The closure timing will not followed on Saturday, he added.

The deputy commissioner said that strict action should be taken against shopkeepers who violate the directives of closure of markets by 9 p.m, adding that objective of minimising business hours was to save energy.