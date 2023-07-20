Open Menu

Energy Sector Reforms Need Of Hour : Azhar Kiyani

Sumaira FH Published July 20, 2023 | 12:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Energy Economy Bilal Azhar Kayani Thursday said that PML-N-led coalition government over the last year had launched several important development initiatives in diverse sectors including the energy sector for the well-being of the people and stressed comprehensive power reforms.

The government had given clear directions to all power distribution companies to ensure accurate billing and to avoid overcharging the consumers, he said while talking to a Private news channel.

The government had devised a plan and submitted recommendations for reforms in power distribution companies to control the Theft of energy, he added.

"The government is focusing to bring reforms along with deregulation of the energy sector in a bid to put the country on a sustainable path leading towards economic sovereignty," he added.

He further mentioned that during the previous PML-N government, efforts were made for the production of cheap hydel electricity, which were long-term measures to generate affordable power in the country but unfortunately, those projects were delayed by the last government.

Replying to a query about the IMF agreement and new Taxes, he said, "There will be no further new taxes as that taxes were fixed in the budget while negotiations were under procedure between the government and IMF." "The need of the hour is that Pakistan honors its commitments with the IMF," he said.

"The credit goes to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as he took a personal interest in the finalization of the deal," he added.

