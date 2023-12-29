Energy Seminar highlights transformative impact of “Energy” project

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) The Center for Intelligent Systems and Network Research (CISNR) at UET, with the support of GIZ Pakistan, recently hosted an impactful seminar.

This pivotal event on the project titled “Energy Efficiency through Digitization.”

The seminar drew over 130 participants, having presentations from CDA, PDA, Tehsil Municipal Administration, Water Sanitation Services Company and others.

It served as a focal point for discussions on energy savings, policy recommendations, carbon credits, and exemplary case studies from partner municipalities under the project.

Muhammad Irshad, Project Manager at GIZ, commended CISNR's exceptional work in energy management and AIoT.

Deputy Manager Ayaz Durrani from WSSC Abbottabad shared a compelling case study on how the implementation of Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) technology led to the detection of billing anomalies, resulting in substantial cost savings.

This highlighted the practical impact of technological integration in utility management.

Meanwhile, Deputy Director Abdul Qadir Afridi of the Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) emphasized a significant shift in their energy management approach.

He highlighted the transformation from a lack of awareness to successfully implementing an integrated energy team across critical sectors such as water supply, street lighting, and buildings.

This evolution signified a crucial step toward comprehensive energy management within their municipality.

These case studies collectively highlighted the practical successes and transformative potential of technology-driven initiatives in enhancing energy management across different municipalities targeted under the project, setting a precedent for efficient and sustainable practices within the region.

The seminar also unveiled fifteen robust policy recommendations addressing key municipal challenges such as digitized control, staff training, and the absence of comprehensive energy efficiency plans.

These recommendations, rooted in observations of existing challenges, aimed to revolutionize operations by integrating energy data into decision-making processes, establishing efficiency benchmarks, and enhancing governance practices.

Moreover, this seminar's discourse on SCADA technology and e-governance signifies a monumental shift in Pakistan's municipal energy landscape. It not only lays the groundwork for a sustainable future but also amplifies the role of technology and policy in shaping a more energy-conscious society.

