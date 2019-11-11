Energy Task Force recovers Rs1.16b from defaulters

Following directives issued by Prime Minister Imran Khan, Provincial Energy Task Force, constituted by Chief Minister Mehmood Khan, has so far recovered 1.16billion rupees from the defaulters during its ongoing campaign

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :Following directives issued by Prime Minister Imran Khan, Provincial Energy Task Force, constituted by Chief Minister Mehmood Khan, has so far recovered 1.16billion rupees from the defaulters during its ongoing campaign.

The task force also removed over 25354 hooks used for power pilferage which improved supply of electricity throughout the province. Besides, the task force confiscated power pilferage gadgets worth 3000 million rupees across the province.

The task force members said owing to steps taken against power pilferage, the whole electricity distribution system has improved and the shortfall contained to a great extent.

The task force has further expedited its operation under the headship of Secretary Energy and Power, Muhammad Zubair Khan.

According to statistics issued by Additional Secretary for Energy and Power and chief of Reporting and Monitoring, Provincial Energy Task Force, Zafar ul islam Khattak, Team Leader Saifullah Wazir and Chief Coordinator Malik Shuja Uddin, the task force has so far recovered record amount of Rs1.

16billion from defaulters and deposited in into national exchequer while gadgets used in power pilferage worth Rs300million were also confiscated.

During the operation cases against 2061 people were registered and 560 were arrested by the police. Likewise, 25354 hooks were removed to stop illegal use of electricity.

Muhammad Zubair Khan said with cooperation of district administrations and provincial energy task forces, notable successes have been achieved by the teams that were showing positive results in electricity sector. The steps, he said on one hand helped reduce power outages and on other hands contained shortfall of electricity to a great extent.