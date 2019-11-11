UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Energy Task Force Recovers Rs1.16b From Defaulters

Faizan Hashmi 22 seconds ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 04:15 PM

Energy Task Force recovers Rs1.16b from defaulters

Following directives issued by Prime Minister Imran Khan, Provincial Energy Task Force, constituted by Chief Minister Mehmood Khan, has so far recovered 1.16billion rupees from the defaulters during its ongoing campaign

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :Following directives issued by Prime Minister Imran Khan, Provincial Energy Task Force, constituted by Chief Minister Mehmood Khan, has so far recovered 1.16billion rupees from the defaulters during its ongoing campaign.

The task force also removed over 25354 hooks used for power pilferage which improved supply of electricity throughout the province. Besides, the task force confiscated power pilferage gadgets worth 3000 million rupees across the province.

The task force members said owing to steps taken against power pilferage, the whole electricity distribution system has improved and the shortfall contained to a great extent.

The task force has further expedited its operation under the headship of Secretary Energy and Power, Muhammad Zubair Khan.

According to statistics issued by Additional Secretary for Energy and Power and chief of Reporting and Monitoring, Provincial Energy Task Force, Zafar ul islam Khattak, Team Leader Saifullah Wazir and Chief Coordinator Malik Shuja Uddin, the task force has so far recovered record amount of Rs1.

16billion from defaulters and deposited in into national exchequer while gadgets used in power pilferage worth Rs300million were also confiscated.

During the operation cases against 2061 people were registered and 560 were arrested by the police. Likewise, 25354 hooks were removed to stop illegal use of electricity.

Muhammad Zubair Khan said with cooperation of district administrations and provincial energy task forces, notable successes have been achieved by the teams that were showing positive results in electricity sector. The steps, he said on one hand helped reduce power outages and on other hands contained shortfall of electricity to a great extent.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Police Electricity From Million

Recent Stories

Seminar on Pakistan Customs Strategic Plan 2019-20 ..

3 minutes ago

National Bank of Pakistan Mingora holds ceremony o ..

3 minutes ago

Former Porn Star becomes umpire in T20 match for N ..

50 minutes ago

UAE, Namibia foreign ministry officials discuss bi ..

1 hour ago

OPEC daily basket price stands at $61.98 a barrel ..

1 hour ago

Tunisia Sports Minister Ben Cheikh and UN’s Dani ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.