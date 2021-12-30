ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change, Malik Amin Aslam on Thursday said the energy transition was a major component of the country's recent Energy Planning and was given significant importance in revised Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) and country's interventions at the 26th Conference of Parties (COP26) being held at Glasgow, UK.

Speaking at the official Launch of the "Network for Clean Energy Transition (NCET)- Research and Advocacy," by Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI), the SAPM assured of his support to the network and cause of energy transition in Pakistan.

The Network for Clean Energy Transition for Research and Advocacy is a first-of-its-kind initiative in Pakistan, which aims to address the critical dimensions of the energy transition for achieving SDG-7.

Research Fellow, SDPI Dr Hina Aslam highlighting the objective of the network said that energy and climate change were the core challenges for the country.

She further added that media, academia, researchers, technical experts, civil society ,financial institutes, corporate sector,international NGOs, parliamentarians, concerned ministries and relevant stakeholders would be part of the network.

Senator Faisal Javed, while sharing his views informed the participants that Pakistan has become the first country in the World to meet the International 'Bonn Challenge' by restoring over 350,000 hectares of land. He said that the Network was expected to play an important role to make a socio-economic case for energy transition in Pakistan.

Executive Director, SDPI, Dr Abid Qaiyum Suleri while welcoming all the members of the network, mentioned various recent initiatives of Pakistan to overcome the challenges in the energy sector as well as the challenges posed by climate change.

MNA and Parliamentary Secretary for Interprovincial Coordination, Syma Nadeem emphasized on the need of indigenization of renewable energy technologies and manufacturing units of Solar power plants. She added further that the Higher education Commission needs to play its role by engaging academia to come up with Technological innovations in the energy sector.

Dr Nadeem Ahmed Sheikh, from IIUI, Aisha Khan, from CSCCC, Ahsan Javed, Dr Muhammad Farooq, from UET Lahore, and others shared their perspectives on energy sector of Pakistan.