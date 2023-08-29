Open Menu

Enertech's Emerging Markets Head Calls On PM Kakar

Sumaira FH Published August 29, 2023 | 11:30 PM

Enertech's Emerging Markets Head calls on PM Kakar

Head of Emerging Markets Enertech Holding Kuwait Yasser Malik on Tuesday called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :Head of Emerging Markets Enertech Holding Kuwait Yasser Malik on Tuesday called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar.

Yasser Malik apprised the prime minister of Enertech's investment in Pakistan.

The prime minister appreciated the company's investment in Pakistan and expressed the hope that the firm would further enhance its presence in the country by taking advantage of the government's pro-business policies.

