Enforcement Against Violation Of Load Limits Being Carried Out; Highways Officials

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 16, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Enforcement against violation of load limits being carried out; highways officials

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :The concerned authorities on Sunday said that enforcement against violation of load limits was carried out on National Highways and Motorways to ensure public safety. They told that a total of Rs 3,406,494,123 amount (2,236,315 tickets) of fine was imposed from January 1, 2020 to September 27, 2022 on overloading of goods 15 percent in excess of permissible limits. Meanwhile, an amount of Rs 67,646,000 fine (67,385 tickets) was imposed for carrying goods less than 15 percent in excess of permissible load from January 1, 2020 to September 27, 2022," an official told APP.

He said moreover, National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) was taking several steps to ensure enforcement against all violations on Highways and Motorways.

"Road Safety briefing, awareness and sensitization walks, seminars, workshops, lectures, presentation, stalls etc. are conducted by Road Safety Awareness Units of NHMP on daily basis to aware the public on the matter," he said.

The official said brochures, booklets, pamphlets were also distributed among the participants of various road safety activities as well as general public and drivers at toll plazas, interchanges, weigh stations, bus and taxi stands.

He said round the clock vigilant patrolling was also being done while special campaigns against over loading and cancellation of licenses and route permits of habitual and offenders were also being undertaken.

