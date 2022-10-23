Enforcement against violation of load limits being carried out; highways officials

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :The concerned authorities have told that enforcement against violation of load limits was carried out on National Highways and Motorways to ensure public safety.

They informed that a total fine of Rs 3,406,494,123 against 2,236,315 tickets was imposed from January 1, 2020 to September 27, 2022 on overloading of goods with 15 percent in excess of permissible limits. Meanwhile, an amount of Rs 67,646,000 fine against 67,385 tickets was imposed for carrying goods less than 15 percent in excess of permissible load from January 1, 2020 to September 27, 2022," an official told APP on Sunday.

Moreover, he said that the National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) was taking several steps to ensure enforcement against all violations on Highways and Motorways.

"Road Safety briefing, awareness and sensitization walks, seminars, workshops, lectures, presentation, stalls etc. are conducted by Road Safety Awareness Units of NHMP on daily basis to aware the public on the matter," he said.

The official said that brochures, booklets, pamphlets were also distributed among the participants of various road safety activities as well as general public and drivers at toll plazas, interchanges, weigh stations, bus and taxi stands.

He said that round the clock vigilant patrolling was also being done while special campaigns against over loading and cancellation of licenses and route permits of habitual and offenders were also being undertaken.

