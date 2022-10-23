UrduPoint.com

Enforcement Against Violation Of Load Limits Being Carried Out; Highways Officials

Faizan Hashmi Published October 23, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Enforcement against violation of load limits being carried out; highways officials

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :The concerned authorities have told that enforcement against violation of load limits was carried out on National Highways and Motorways to ensure public safety.

They informed that a total fine of Rs 3,406,494,123 against 2,236,315 tickets was imposed from January 1, 2020 to September 27, 2022 on overloading of goods with 15 percent in excess of permissible limits. Meanwhile, an amount of Rs 67,646,000 fine against 67,385 tickets was imposed for carrying goods less than 15 percent in excess of permissible load from January 1, 2020 to September 27, 2022," an official told APP on Sunday.

Moreover, he said that the National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) was taking several steps to ensure enforcement against all violations on Highways and Motorways.

"Road Safety briefing, awareness and sensitization walks, seminars, workshops, lectures, presentation, stalls etc. are conducted by Road Safety Awareness Units of NHMP on daily basis to aware the public on the matter," he said.

The official said that brochures, booklets, pamphlets were also distributed among the participants of various road safety activities as well as general public and drivers at toll plazas, interchanges, weigh stations, bus and taxi stands.

He said that round the clock vigilant patrolling was also being done while special campaigns against over loading and cancellation of licenses and route permits of habitual and offenders were also being undertaken.

\778

Related Topics

Police Motorway Fine Road January September Sunday 2020 All From

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: India won toss, decides to bow ..

T20 World Cup 2022: India won toss, decides to bowl first

1 hour ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 October 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd October 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.