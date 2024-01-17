Enforcement of environmental laws, strong policies imperative to improve AQI: Chinese experts

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Chinese environmental experts have stressed the need for effective enforcement of environmental laws and formulation of strong policies to improve the AQI (Air Quality Index).

A delegation of Chinese environmental experts, led by Chinese Consul General in Lahore Zhao Shireen, visited Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) to have a detailed discussion with the chamber office-bearers on environmental issues. Xu Haihong from Environment Engineering Assessment Centre, China, Zaheer Abbas Malik, DG Environment Department, LCCI President Kashif Anwar, Senior Vice President Zafar Mahmood Chaudhry and representatives of Chinese Academy of Environmental Sciences also spoke.

Chinese Consul General Zhao Shireen said that the environmental experts' delegation was invited by the Chinese Consulate and Commerce Ministry of Pakistan to study air quality in Lahore & Punjab and collaborate in reducing the pollution in this region. He lauded the LCCI for hosting the Chinese delegation which shows the enhanced cooperation with LCCI and Chinese Consulate which could be further strengthened.

Xu Haihong said that although China in the past decade made significant improvement in environmental standards, yet air preventive control is still very important. She said, "We have implemented strict environment enforcement laws with strong policies towards industrial enterprises." Since 2015, China has eliminated all coal powered power plants and from 2011, developed policies for coal power plants, she said and added that due to these efforts, 95 percent of industrial sectors now have controlled emission centres.

Xu Haihong said that China has the world’s largest control emission standards. She said that at this visit we hope to be able to carry out few plans to cater the problems of air quality in Lahore and Punjab to contribute to the friendship between the two countries and we will be working for improving the air quality in Lahore. She mentioned, "We have also visited two steel making factories in Lahore and saw scrubbers installed which is a very good beginning."

LCCI President Kashif Anwar appreciated the Chinese friends who have visited Lahore on the invitation of Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi in order to make a critical study of our environment and also share their knowledge and experience as they successfully combated the issue of smog in China. The visit symbolizes the importance of international collaboration in finding sustainable solutions to shared environmental issues.

He said, "We are really amazed to learn that China has invested several billion Dollars into air pollution control over the past few years and succeeded in tackling smog, particularly in cities like Beijing. The steps taken by Chinese Government like the implementation of stringent emission standards, the promotion of cleaner technologies, and the establishment of green zones in urban areas have significantly improved air quality.

Kashif Anwar said that similarly, the focus on renewable energy sources and the adoption of electric vehicles have also played a pivotal role in reducing air pollution levels. It is worth mentioning that China has reduced air pollution nearly as much in seven years as the US did in three decades. These achievements are really remarkable and worth-following by other nations.

“We understand the gravity of the situation and acknowledge our responsibility to contribute to a cleaner environment. We have seen that due to lack of awareness among masses about maintaining pollution free environmen, and because of lack of required technology, the situation of smog has aggravated over the few years,” he added.

LCCI President praised the efforts of Government of Punjab which is educating the masses in many ways to act more responsibly. The media is playing its due role as well. There are ads in print and electronic media advising general public not to burn the waste. Our farmers are also not fully aware of the hazards of burning agri-leftovers. It is the result of efforts made by government and civil society that the air quality index of Lahore has shown some improvement.

Zaheer Abbas Malik, DG Environment Department said that when they started working for AQI, they have encountered certain local constraints in implementing ambitious environment policies. The environment department faces both the technical and resource issues even then cooperation extended by the industry in Lahore, Faisalabad and other cities is commendable.

The DG said that cooperation between LCCI and EPA is a best example of cooperation between private and public sectors. Due to continuous support and patronization of private sector, we have been successful to reduce air pollution by 14 to 15 percent this year.

The delegates include representatives of Chinese academy of environmental sciences suggested to formulate mid to long terms plans to mitigate air quality issues.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar said, "We are actively engaged in organizing awareness sessions. By promoting a sense of environmental responsibility among the business community, we hope to create a collective effort that will contribute to a substantial reduction in smog levels. We are equally grateful to the management of Environment Department as they always respond very positively to our recommendations and submissions while implementing various policies that are directly concerned with industry."

He claimed that there are multiple factors that are causing smog in Lahore. Transport contributes nearly 83.5 percent in creating smog while other factors are related to industry, agriculture, waste burning and commercial activities whose share in this issue is in single digit.

Kashif Anwar said that business community is well aware of its responsibility and they are taking all sorts of measures to control smog. The industry has installed scrubbers to minimize gas or smoke omission. Moreover, there are certain industrial operations that industry keep suspended from December to January for this purpose.

“We have been asking the government to ensure that there should be soft loans facility for the industry which is willing to obtain such solutions that may control the pollution. This facility is available but I think its scope needs to be further broadened. So far, we have tried multiple solutions like artificial rain, showering the water on roads to settle dust, observing off day during a week, targeting such vehicles which emit excessive smoke and shifting to electrical vehicles etc. We are still trying to find the best way of dealing with this menace. We fully comply with the instructions issued by government of Punjab and the relevant departments in order to improve the air quality of our city. We work in close liaison with Environment Protection Agency (EPA). We make our best efforts to implement all the directions of government department."

He said that the environment is equally important as our survival, ecology and ecosystem heavily depend on it. It is the joint responsibility of all of us to take necessary measures for the protection, conservation and improvement of the environment.