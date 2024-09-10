Open Menu

Enforcement Of Industrial Polices For Economic Betterment Stressed

Muhammad Irfan Published September 10, 2024 | 05:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) It is essential to implement industrial policies for economic betterment and problem resolution, which requires regionalization and promotion of vocational training.

These views were expressed by economic analyst Zeeshan Hashim at a seminar titled " Changing Global Trading System and Future of Pakistan's Economy" at the Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) here.

He said that Pakistan should enhance trade relations with all neighbouring countries. "Globalization has severely impacted international trade, leading to an increase in unemployment worldwide, which has also affected Pakistan. We need to take measures for our survival and economic improvement and address economic challenges and avoid the perils of globalization wars," he added.

Mr Zeeshan mentioned that Pakistan faces political and economic issues that hinder the creation of effective and actionable policies. "Laws and principles should be established to allow transition from one industry to another.

Import restrictions should not be imposed as increasing exports is not possible without imports," the analyst said and added that steps need to be taken to improve law and order, establish an economic model, provide investment opportunities and set minimal tax rates.

"We must move towards a growth model and protect key industries. Instead of relying on the public, this initiative must be undertaken by the elites, with continuous communication and demands from the government," he suggested.

Former President MCCC and Government Liaison Sub-Committee Convenor, Khwaja Muhammad Hussain, thanked Zeeshan Hashim for the informative session and presented him a chamber’s emblem. The seminar was also attended by Ahmad Raza, Muzaffar Khakwani, Major Rabnawaz, Iqbal Hussain, Kamran Gilani, Waqas Qazi, Choudhry Tariq Karim, Jamshed Rizwani, Sajid Ansari, and others.

